Comparing Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) & Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sportradar Group and Grom Social Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportradar Group $664.00 million 4.71 $14.87 million N/A N/A Grom Social Enterprises $6.30 million 1.14 -$10.15 million N/A N/A

Sportradar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportradar Group 0 2 9 0 2.82 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sportradar Group and Grom Social Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sportradar Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.04%. Grom Social Enterprises has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 423.42%. Given Grom Social Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grom Social Enterprises is more favorable than Sportradar Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of Sportradar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sportradar Group and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportradar Group N/A N/A N/A Grom Social Enterprises -198.34% -45.98% -34.32%

Summary

Sportradar Group beats Grom Social Enterprises on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies. In addition, the company provides sports entertainment, gaming solution, and sports solutions, as well as live streaming solution for online, mobile, and retail sports betting. Further, its software solutions address the entire sports betting value chain from traffic generation and advertising technology to the collection, processing, and extrapolation of data and odds, as well as to visualization solutions, risk management, and platform services. Sportradar Group AG was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

