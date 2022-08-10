TD Securities Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$25.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UNGet Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on D.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.56.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

D.UN opened at C$19.52 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$18.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$918.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 10,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.60 per share, with a total value of C$235,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,462,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$191,261,879. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 28,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.94 per share, with a total value of C$539,915.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,416,573 shares in the company, valued at C$102,613,725.54. Insiders have bought a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $2,073,420 in the last three months.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN)

