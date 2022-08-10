TD Securities Lowers Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$25.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on D.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.56.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Performance

D.UN opened at C$19.52 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$18.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$918.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.60 per share, with a total value of C$235,040.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,462,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$191,261,879. In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.60 per share, with a total value of C$235,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,462,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$191,261,879. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.94 per share, with a total value of C$539,915.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,416,573 shares in the company, valued at C$102,613,725.54. Insiders have bought a total of 106,000 shares of company stock worth $2,073,420 in the last three months.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

