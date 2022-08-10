Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$34.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s previous close.

CWB has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.50 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.46.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

CWB stock opened at C$26.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$24.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.39.

Insider Activity at Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$258.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$264.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.9799998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones acquired 3,584 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,993.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$747,887.40. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,759 shares of company stock valued at $130,586.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

