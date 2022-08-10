Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$68.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$76.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$115.40.

CM stock opened at C$64.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$115.59. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$59.03 and a 1-year high of C$83.75. The firm has a market cap of C$58.41 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.6699997 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,894.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$707,380.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

