National Bankshares Lowers Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$5.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 68.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.25 to C$5.22 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective (up from C$5.50) on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.39.

Chorus Aviation Trading Down 3.6 %

CHR opened at C$2.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$601.03 million and a P/E ratio of 11.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.76. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.98 and a 1-year high of C$4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.54.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

