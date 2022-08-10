BNP Paribas Upgrades Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) to “Outperform”

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($190.82) to €251.00 ($256.12) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Rheinmetall from €215.00 ($219.39) to €240.00 ($244.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rheinmetall from €211.00 ($215.31) to €213.00 ($217.35) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall Price Performance

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at $33.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.