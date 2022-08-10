Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.54% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sandfire Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Sandfire Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRRF opened at $3.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. Sandfire Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as sulphide deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 87% interest in the Black Butte copper project situated in central Montana, the United States.

