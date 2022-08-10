National Bankshares Increases Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$11.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s current price.
AX.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.31.
AX.UN stock opened at C$11.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$10.91 and a 12 month high of C$13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.75.
Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.
