National Bankshares Increases Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$11.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.71% from the stock’s current price.

AX.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.31.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance

AX.UN stock opened at C$11.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$10.91 and a 12 month high of C$13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.75.

Insider Activity at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Salim Manji bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,315,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,975,283.75. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,210 shares of company stock worth $118,881 over the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.