Cowen Upgrades Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) to “Buy”

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BGet Rating) was upgraded by Cowen to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$51.85 target price on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.88% from the company’s current price.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$32.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$55.33.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$29.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$18.30 and a one year high of C$57.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.92.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

