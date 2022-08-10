Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance
Shares of AEZS stock opened at C$6.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.92. The company has a market cap of C$30.88 million and a P/E ratio of -62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.44. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of C$5.38 and a one year high of C$31.00.
About Aeterna Zentaris
