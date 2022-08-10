Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Rating Increased to Buy at Cowen

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$51.85 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$23.62. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 75.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BBD.B. National Bankshares raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$46.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$32.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.33.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$29.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.92. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$18.30 and a 12 month high of C$57.00.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

