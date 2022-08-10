Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Fearnley Fonds

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Fearnley Fonds from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a 155.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

VWDRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 199.00 to 173.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $8.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $14.71.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

