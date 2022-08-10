Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Guggenheim

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Guggenheim from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 288.06% from the company’s current price.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of BHC stock opened at C$6.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of C$5.10 and a 52-week high of C$37.42.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 6.1700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

