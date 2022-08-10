CIBC Cuts AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$29.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BOS. Pi Financial reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.71.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

AirBoss of America Price Performance

Shares of BOS opened at C$15.49 on Monday. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$419.66 million and a PE ratio of 6.82.

Insider Activity at AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares in the company, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

About AirBoss of America

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.