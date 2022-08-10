CIBC Cuts AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$29.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.22% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BOS. Pi Financial reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AirBoss of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.71.
AirBoss of America Price Performance
Shares of BOS opened at C$15.49 on Monday. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$13.06 and a 52-week high of C$47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$419.66 million and a PE ratio of 6.82.
Insider Activity at AirBoss of America
In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$202,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares in the company, valued at C$75,146,401.20.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.
