Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Cormark from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.30% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James began coverage on Canaccord Genuity Group in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 target price on the stock.
Canaccord Genuity Group Price Performance
CF opened at C$8.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$841.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$8.00 and a 1 year high of C$16.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.13.
About Canaccord Genuity Group
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
