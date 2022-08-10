TD Securities Lowers Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Price Target to C$12.50

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.41% from the company’s previous close.
CF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price target on the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday.
Shares of CF stock opened at C$8.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$841.10 million and a P/E ratio of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.13. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 12 month low of C$8.00 and a 12 month high of C$16.62.
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.
