Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Playtech Stock Performance

Playtech stock opened at $11.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. Playtech has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

