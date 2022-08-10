Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Target Price to C$86.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target reduced by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$97.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNS. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$88.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$84.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$89.54.

BNS stock opened at C$77.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$92.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$71.21 and a 52 week high of C$95.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$78.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$84.70.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

