Histogen (HSTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter.
Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $1.20. Histogen had a negative net margin of 260.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Histogen to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:HSTO opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. Histogen has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $5.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.18.
Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.
