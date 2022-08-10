Histogen (HSTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $1.20. Histogen had a negative net margin of 260.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Histogen to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HSTO opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. Histogen has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $18.60. The company has a market cap of $5.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Histogen stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Histogen Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSTO Get Rating ) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514,387 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Histogen worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

