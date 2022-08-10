Brokerages Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) PT at $150.60

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.60.

WSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total transaction of $1,325,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,468 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 284.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 108,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 79,962 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 33.2% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $148.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.17. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $101.58 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.