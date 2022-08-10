Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives C$42.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$42.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Home Capital Group Stock Down 0.4 %

HCG stock opened at C$27.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.05. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$23.83 and a twelve month high of C$46.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.89.

Home Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$121.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 5.6600003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.58%.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

