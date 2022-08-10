Brokerages Set Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target at $2.50

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

RIDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lordstown Motors news, EVP Jane Ritson-Parsons sold 36,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $58,270.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,563.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lordstown Motors Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lordstown Motors by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 170,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,703 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 88,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIDE opened at $2.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $480.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Recommended Stories

