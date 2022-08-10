ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%.

Shares of AEY opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

