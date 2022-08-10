Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Oncolytics Biotech to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $74.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

