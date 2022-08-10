LifeMD (LFMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. LifeMD has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. LifeMD had a negative net margin of 60.35% and a negative return on equity of 2,115.32%. The firm had revenue of $29.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.04 million. On average, analysts expect LifeMD to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LifeMD Stock Up 3.5 %

LFMD opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. LifeMD has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.

LFMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of LifeMD to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Naveen Bhatia bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,186.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LifeMD stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.24% of LifeMD worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for care across various indications, including concierge care, men's sexual health, dermatology, and others in the United States. The company provides ShapiroMD, a telehealth platform brand that offers access to virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented-doctor formulated OTC products, and an FDA approved medical device for male and female hair loss, and female specific topical compounded medications for hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that offers virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; LifeMD Primary Care, a personalized subscription-based virtual primary care platform that provides patients with primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs, as well as .offers a mobile first platform that incorporates virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics, and imaging; Cleared, a telehealth brand that provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma, and immunology; and Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers.

