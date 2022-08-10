BEST (BEST) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 17th.
BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $284.35 million for the quarter. BEST had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 199.90%.
BEST stock opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. BEST has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
