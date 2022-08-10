Analysts Set Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Target Price at C$61.29

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Hardwoods Distribution Stock Performance

TSE HDI opened at C$32.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.23. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of C$26.92 and a 12-month high of C$49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$783.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28.

Hardwoods Distribution Announces Dividend

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.83. The firm had revenue of C$816.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$712.03 million. Research analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 6.2700001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is presently 4.38%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

(Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.