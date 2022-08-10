PLx Pharma (PLXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. On average, analysts expect PLx Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLXP opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.84. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXP. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in PLx Pharma by 63.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,875 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in PLx Pharma by 55.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 24.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.

