PLx Pharma (PLXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 million. On average, analysts expect PLx Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of PLXP opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.84. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19.
PLx Pharma Inc operates as a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg for the patients with vascular events, such as heart attacks and clot-related strokes, as well as for use in conditions associated with pain and inflammation, including other aspirin and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug products; and Vazalore 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules.
