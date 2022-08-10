Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Moderna, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Moderna in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn $4.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.97. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is $26.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $171.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $810,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,545,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,518.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,545,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,165,866.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 586,444 shares of company stock valued at $89,467,235 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

