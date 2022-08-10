KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Middleby in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.84 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

Middleby Stock Down 1.6 %

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

MIDD stock opened at $145.72 on Monday. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $201.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average of $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 689.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 2,035 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,076.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 7,500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 2,035 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,076.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,985 shares of company stock worth $1,470,966 in the last ninety days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

