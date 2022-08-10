Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

NYSE ASR opened at $204.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.96. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $165.48 and a 12-month high of $230.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.79. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 37.88%. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 600.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

