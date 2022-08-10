Tricon Residential (TCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect Tricon Residential to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $138.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. On average, analysts expect Tricon Residential to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

About Tricon Residential

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.