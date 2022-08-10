Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued on Friday, August 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NGD. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.51.

NGD opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $541.67 million, a P/E ratio of -15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in New Gold by 127.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in New Gold during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

