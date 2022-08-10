CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Up 6.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock to $72.00. The stock traded as high as $64.48 and last traded at $64.38. Approximately 21,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 713,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.
CEIX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $729,406.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,513.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $729,406.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,513.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,478. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CONSOL Energy Trading Up 6.4 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.98.
CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.
CONSOL Energy Company Profile
CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.
