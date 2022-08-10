CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Up 6.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock to $72.00. The stock traded as high as $64.48 and last traded at $64.38. Approximately 21,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 713,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.30.

CEIX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $729,406.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,513.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of CONSOL Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,227.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $729,406.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,513.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,478. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 6.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in CONSOL Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

