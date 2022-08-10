Wedbush Weighs in on National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

National CineMedia Price Performance

Shares of NCMI opened at $1.40 on Monday. National CineMedia has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $114.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 379.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 168.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,017,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 638,641 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 110,702.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 226,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 176,781 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 245,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 168,413 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,976.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

