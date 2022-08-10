SVB Leerink Increases Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target to $50.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $48.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09. Twist Bioscience has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $139.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.23. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 112.91%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $34,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $34,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $47,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,659.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,581 shares of company stock worth $654,504 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 39.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,480,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after acquiring an additional 467,466 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,314,000 after purchasing an additional 408,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Stories

