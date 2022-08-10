Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Issued By B. Riley

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marcus in a research report issued on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Marcus alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCS. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Marcus from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marcus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Marcus Price Performance

Marcus Cuts Dividend

Marcus stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Marcus has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 95,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,468.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.