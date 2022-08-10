Legrand SA Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Legrand in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen anticipates that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Legrand’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share.

Legrand stock opened at $82.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.87. Legrand has a twelve month low of $72.38 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

