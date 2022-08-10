Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seres Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $32.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $4.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.15. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, major shareholder Health Ltp Fund Ge Nutritional acquired 8,738,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,525,465.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,875,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,508,489.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 898.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

