El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for El Pollo Loco’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

El Pollo Loco Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $9.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $342.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.27. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $18.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $124.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of El Pollo Loco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 73.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 364,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.