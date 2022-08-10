Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of IONS opened at $44.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -221.29 and a beta of 0.70. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $46.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.