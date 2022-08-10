Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research note issued on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $11.37 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HCC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 0.9 %

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $33.36. Warrior Met Coal has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after buying an additional 909,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,433,000 after acquiring an additional 817,627 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after buying an additional 437,819 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,122,000 after buying an additional 349,848 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,410,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,884,000 after purchasing an additional 307,308 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

