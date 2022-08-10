Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.6 %

HST has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $18.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 118.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.