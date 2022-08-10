Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.94) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.78). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.12 EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.85 million.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ICPT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $496.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.25. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

