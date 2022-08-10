Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $24.34, but opened at $25.29. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $25.43, with a volume of 835 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,871,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,782,000 after acquiring an additional 215,739 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 928,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,503,000 after acquiring an additional 34,413 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth $21,614,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 459,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

