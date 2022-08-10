Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.49. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 357,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.