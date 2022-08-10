Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

JAZZ stock opened at $156.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.95.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total transaction of $934,386.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,696,330.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,093 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,900. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,023,000 after acquiring an additional 67,374 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.