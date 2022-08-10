Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JAZZ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

JAZZ stock opened at $156.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.95.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,315,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,362 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.87, for a total transaction of $934,386.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,696,330.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,093 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,900. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after acquiring an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,023,000 after acquiring an additional 67,374 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

