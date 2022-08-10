Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.56. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. Research analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 23,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $27,940.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,419.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,702 shares of company stock valued at $62,797. Insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

