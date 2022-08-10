Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.84.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter. Protalix BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.58% and a negative return on equity of 881.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

