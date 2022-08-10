ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

NYSE:OGS opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.53. ONE Gas has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $92.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 206.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

